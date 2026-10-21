Utzurrum: Rediscover a stylish living space

Here’s a new look for the hectic holiday season!

There is something refreshing about viewing a familiar space with new eyes, noticing changes and discovering details that may have gone unnoticed before. This is the idea behind the new concept at SM Home in Cebu.

This ‘rediscover’ theme brings together thoughtfully designed zones that reflect the way people actually live, from the kitchen to the living and dining rooms, bedroom, bathroom and more. Shoppers are invited to see how the various pieces come together to support the way they live.