Utzurrum: Rediscover a stylish living space

Here’s a new look for the hectic holiday season!
There is something refreshing about viewing a familiar space with new eyes, noticing changes and discovering details that may have gone unnoticed before. This is the idea behind the new concept at SM Home in Cebu.
This ‘rediscover’ theme brings together thoughtfully designed zones that reflect the way people actually live, from the kitchen to the living and dining rooms, bedroom, bathroom and more. Shoppers are invited to see how the various pieces come together to support the way they live.
These essentials elevate everyday rituals, from serving morning coffee and setting a lunch table to creating a more comfortable bedroom.
The theme arrives in time for the joyous holiday season as the mall unveils its much-awaited Christmas Collection 2026, a celebration of the traditions, gatherings and memorable moments that make the holidays special.
This “Season Called Home” features festive pieces for decorating, entertaining and gift-giving. Holiday offerings include Christmas trees in traditional green as well as trendy colors such as snowy white, peach and dazzling silver, complemented by gold and silver balls, bright buntings, hanging garlands and matching sparklers.
Truly, a season of “Gold, Glisten and Green!”