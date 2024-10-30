Utzurrum: Remember our reunions

Assumption College graduates, fondly called “Old Girls,” never forget Aug. 15, the feast of Our Lady of the Assumption and the college’s patron. This year, the traditional luncheon took place at the Cebu Grand Hotel ballroom along Escario St. — with a pleasant twist! The 21 enthusiastic graduates anxiously awaited their guest speaker, Dr. Carmen Lourdes Valdes, PhD, one of their own! Yes, Dr. Carmen, also known as Pinky, later became Sister Carmen of the Assumption congregation.
Now out of the convent but still very much connected to the religious world, Pinky is a highly respected and in-demand speaker whose expertise covers Spirituality and Education, both at academic and continuing education levels, and among business managers, directors and executives. She is well-versed in Gen Z and Millennial culture, both at school and in the workplace. She also conducts leadership seminars with corporations and nongovernmental organizations. Her impressive curriculum vitae includes numerous high-ranking positions, consultancies, workshops, lectures, executive coaching engagements and awards — but we simply lack the space to list them all.
Of particular note is her educational background: a Master’s degree in Educational Management from De La Salle University, Manila; a Master’s degree in Theology from the University of San Francisco; and a Doctorate in Philosophy in Christian Spirituality from GTU/UC Berkeley, California. Perhaps Pinky’s most memorable role was as the first lay president of Assumption College, San Lorenzo, Manila. Truly, she is one of us!
A memorable Holy Mass for the occasion was officiated by Rev. Fr. Ernesto Javier, SJ, following the talk. Then, we enjoyed a lively lunch with even more interesting questions left unanswered. It all ended too soon. Hurry back, Pinky!
Meanwhile, the Theresians of STC-Cebu Class of 1959 and 1963 met for their monthly gabfest at Café Georg in Banilad. Here, the sumptuous menu drew plenty of “oohs” and “aahs,” almost competing with the catching-up session! The photo op afterward was also an eye-opener, as we posed in front of a luxurious pre-Christmas display of dazzling ornaments from a nearby high-end shop.
Till next month, ladies. Be duly informed!