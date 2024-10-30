Utzurrum: Remember our reunions

Now out of the convent but still very much connected to the religious world, Pinky is a highly respected and in-demand speaker whose expertise covers Spirituality and Education, both at academic and continuing education levels, and among business managers, directors and executives. She is well-versed in Gen Z and Millennial culture, both at school and in the workplace. She also conducts leadership seminars with corporations and nongovernmental organizations. Her impressive curriculum vitae includes numerous high-ranking positions, consultancies, workshops, lectures, executive coaching engagements and awards — but we simply lack the space to list them all.

Of particular note is her educational background: a Master’s degree in Educational Management from De La Salle University, Manila; a Master’s degree in Theology from the University of San Francisco; and a Doctorate in Philosophy in Christian Spirituality from GTU/UC Berkeley, California. Perhaps Pinky’s most memorable role was as the first lay president of Assumption College, San Lorenzo, Manila. Truly, she is one of us!