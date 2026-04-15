Utzurrum: School play marks National Arts Month

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Active participants included the Childlink Chorale, which opened the play with a prayer, followed by the preschool learners with a gymnastics dance. The All-Girls Dance Club delivered a high-energy number inspired by “Girl on Fire.”

Filipino pride took the spotlight as the Linker Rondalla Ensemble rendered favorite tunes such as “Pista sa Nayon.” The Olympic spirit was captured in the number “You and Me,” the theme from the Beijing Olympics. The High School Linkers followed with an electrifying dance performance.

The song “Go the Distance,” performed by Clinton Toting, recognized individuals and groups such as the Zonta Club of Cebu 2, Cebu Normal University and the Cebu Filipino-Chinese Volunteers Fire Brigade. The segment also paid tribute to outstanding alumni, parents, partner organizations and sponsors whose contributions continue to support the school’s mission.

The Childlink Learning Center and Childlink High School play culminated in a dramatic torch-lighting ceremony, highlighting the central message that every student carries within them the spirit of an Olympian.