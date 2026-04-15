Cebu

Utzurrum: School play marks National Arts Month

Utzurrum: School play marks National Arts Month
SunStar Utzurrum
Published on

A 29-year-old educational institution recently presented its successful annual play, “The Olympian Linker,” at the Guang Ming Theater on V. Rama Ave., Cebu City.

Held in celebration of National Arts Month, the show gathered students, faculty, parents and community partners in an inspiring showcase of talent and excellence.

PRIDE. Childlink Rondalla performing “Pista sa Nayon,” celebrating the spirit of the Filipino athlete.
PRIDE. Childlink Rondalla performing “Pista sa Nayon,” celebrating the spirit of the Filipino athlete.
SUPPORT. Zonta Club of Cebu 2 was honored for its steadfast support of the school.
SUPPORT. Zonta Club of Cebu 2 was honored for its steadfast support of the school.
LEGACY. The torch bearer, symbolizing the enduring Olympic spirit through the ceremonial torch-lighting.
LEGACY. The torch bearer, symbolizing the enduring Olympic spirit through the ceremonial torch-lighting.
COLLABORATION. Childlink Dance Club, performing “Girl on Fire,” accompanied live by the Childlink Modern Band and sung by faculty member Ena Pogoy.
COLLABORATION. Childlink Dance Club, performing “Girl on Fire,” accompanied live by the Childlink Modern Band and sung by faculty member Ena Pogoy.
DETERMINATION. Grades 1-3 performing “The Champion,” depicting young runners striving for victory.
DETERMINATION. Grades 1-3 performing “The Champion,” depicting young runners striving for victory.
EXCELLENCE. Clinton Toting, Linker Olympic awardee, performing “Go the Distance” with the Tapok Tapok Orchestra.
EXCELLENCE. Clinton Toting, Linker Olympic awardee, performing “Go the Distance” with the Tapok Tapok Orchestra.
GRATITUDE. The Tio Family, thanking the Childlink community for its collective support over 29 years.
GRATITUDE. The Tio Family, thanking the Childlink community for its collective support over 29 years.
TEAMWORK. Teachers and staff celebrating the success of The Olympian Linker 2026 with the creative team.
TEAMWORK. Teachers and staff celebrating the success of The Olympian Linker 2026 with the creative team.

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Active participants included the Childlink Chorale, which opened the play with a prayer, followed by the preschool learners with a gymnastics dance. The All-Girls Dance Club delivered a high-energy number inspired by “Girl on Fire.”

Filipino pride took the spotlight as the Linker Rondalla Ensemble rendered favorite tunes such as “Pista sa Nayon.” The Olympic spirit was captured in the number “You and Me,” the theme from the Beijing Olympics. The High School Linkers followed with an electrifying dance performance.

The song “Go the Distance,” performed by Clinton Toting, recognized individuals and groups such as the Zonta Club of Cebu 2, Cebu Normal University and the Cebu Filipino-Chinese Volunteers Fire Brigade. The segment also paid tribute to outstanding alumni, parents, partner organizations and sponsors whose contributions continue to support the school’s mission.

The Childlink Learning Center and Childlink High School play culminated in a dramatic torch-lighting ceremony, highlighting the central message that every student carries within them the spirit of an Olympian.

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