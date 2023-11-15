Utzurrum: Seda CBC’s Boljoon outreach program

Was it integrated? Heartwarming? Yes to both, as it was a major community Outreach Program initiated by the Seda Central Bloc Hotel-Cebu (CBC). The hotel, known for its unwavering commitment to community engagement, had a themed project “Promoting Health, Transforming Lives.” Taking place at Becerril Elementary School in Brgy. Upper Becerril, Boljoon, Cebu recently, this event marked the hotel’s second-year visit to the community to create a sustainable and positive impact on the lives and well-being of the local residents.

In collaboration with Ayala Foundation through the We Are Ayala Business Club Cebu, Seda CBC distributed essential school supplies to 87 enthusiastic children to ensure their successful academic journey. They also donated DepEd approved books, clothes and toys. The generous support of valued sponsors like Jollibee for their nutritious snacks was also appreciated.

Acknowledging the importance of holistic well-being, the efforts extended beyond education. Partnerships with Department of Health Region 7 and the Philippine Dental Association; medical professionals joined the team to conduct medical and dental missions. Doctors were provided by Makati Development Corp. (MDC) through We Are Ayala Business Club. Indeed, medical assistance went further for these selected families, for aside from receiving vital medicines they brought home much-needed groceries.

The dedication of Seda Central Bloc went even further through an agreement with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda). They conducted career-building talks offering locals valuable opportunities to explore and enhance their employability skills. MDC also made a significant impact by offering immediate jobs to some attendees, ensuring a sustainable income.

Travelling approximately 114 kilometers to Boljoon was made possible by the generosity of their valued sponsor, Europcar and their dedicated Security team, Davao Cavaliers.

Certainly last but not least, Seda CBC afforded more benefits to Becerril Elementary School by supporting its Parent-Teacher Association through necessary funds and goods to start up their own school canteen.

This outreach event not only exemplified Seda Central Bloc-Cebu’s core values but also their genuine dedication to nation-building and creating an impact that extends beyond hospitality!

Seda CBC, may your tribe increase!