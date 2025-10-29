Utzurrum: Seven Honorable Architectural Awards

When the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) College of Fellows decided on its “Balik Tanaw” (Looking Back) awardees, it broke tradition by honoring them not posthumously but in the present—while the recipients could still claim their well-deserved recognition.

We doff our hats to the “Magnificent Seven.” Six from Manila and one from the Queen City of the South — Cebu’s pride, Arch. Benjamin S. Avila.