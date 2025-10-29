Utzurrum: Seven Honorable Architectural Awards

When the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) College of Fellows decided on its “Balik Tanaw” (Looking Back) awardees, it broke tradition by honoring them not posthumously but in the present—while the recipients could still claim their well-deserved recognition.
We doff our hats to the “Magnificent Seven.” Six from Manila and one from the Queen City of the South — Cebu’s pride, Arch. Benjamin S. Avila.
Avila, fondly known as Bing, is behind several notable commercial and residential projects, including the JESA ITC Building, Adela Building, and Cebu Maternity House — all along Mango Avenue. He also served as project architect of the Shangri-La Mactan Resort and Spa, among others.
The United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) is the integrated and accredited professional organization of architects. Its “Balik Tanaw” Awards, or Lifetime Achievement Awards, originated on Oct. 1, 2006, conceptualized in July 2006 by COF Cora Tandoc and Ma. Elena Cayanan. The recognition highlights the importance of honoring Fellows while they can still witness and appreciate the heartfelt tributes and stories of their architectural journeys.
The awarding ceremony was held at the Luxent Hotel in Quezon City. Special recognition goes to the UAP College of Fellows Jury, whose selections made the “Magnificent Seven” instant and truly deserving celebrities. Congratulations to all!