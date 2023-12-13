Utzurrum: Shangri-La’s ‘Enchanted Wonders,’ tree lighting

Picture twinkling lights, festive ornaments hanging lazily atop tree branches, glittering silver and gold balls glowing in the dark, and all other imaginable items of joy and merriment that spell Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa’s magical Christmas theme, “Enchanted Wonders.”

The Enchanted Wonders Tree captured everyone’s attention, as did the glass-enclosed mini-Christmas Village and an entire stage of iridescent wonders! This marked the resort’s commencement of the holiday season.

Shangri-La’s general manager, Dave Junker, took the stage and welcomed all valued guests, clients and media partners with this heartwarming message: “Tonight, we not only illuminate the magnificent trees but also reminisce about the memories, friendships that have been part of our lives for the past 30 years.”

Before the main agenda, the tree lighting, a grand hello to Lapu-Lapu City’s officialdom, Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, and Lone District Rep. Cindi Chan, who, along with hotel VIPs, GM Junker, and director of sales and marketing, Leilani Merilo, performed the lighting rites. Also present was the Department of Tourism 7’s Chief Tourism Operating Officer Judy Gabato.

Entertainment did not spare the resounding applause: Melodies from an angel-voiced choir, exquisite ballet dancers adding grace to the event, and throughout the enchanting program, Christmas cocktails and tasty canapes circulated endlessly!

In the radiant glow of the season, let’s not forget the resort’s advocacy: A collaboration with the special education students from Sto. Niño Mactan Montessori School with their project, “Gems of Giving: Painting With A Purpose,” which entails meticulously crafted sparkling keychains through the Diamond painting method by these students; each stroke delivering a story of hope and determination.

For just P200, guests are invited to partake in this worthy cause and acquire this keepsake keychain, with all proceeds directed to securing essential Montessori materials for children with special needs. This facility is the Stimulation Therapeutic Activity Center in Lapu-Lapu City, for their learning and development. Do make this gesture part of your Shangri-La Experience!

Last but not least, this season, Shangri-La transforms into a gastronomic haven, enticing guests to savor a symphony of tastes and spices. Stroll towards Cowrie Cove for a whiff of the ocean and enjoy Grilled menus. Over at Tides, their specialties are Yuletide and New Year buffets. And not to forget the sumptuous pastas and pizzas at Acqua. For lovers of all-Pinoy cuisine, there’s no other place but Buko Bar near the poolside. Taste one, taste all!

Carry home a specially curated Christmas Hamper available at the Lobby Shop. These hampers are a feast for the senses, containing delectable goodies that go beyond mere gifts. Bring home a piece of Shang’s infectious spirit of peace, love, joy, and warmth.

A blessed and peaceful Christmas to one and all!