Utzurrum: Shangri-La’s ‘Tropical Escape’, it’s great!

Elevating the luxury feel, Shangri-La Mactan presents a selection of Ocean Club Rooms and Suites, each meticulously crafted to meet the discerning needs of leisure travelers. From lavish rooms to expansive suites, guests are enticed to immerse themselves in elegance while breathing in the surrounding natural beauty.

With every booking, delight in daily breakfasts for two, and an additional P500 dining credit for Shangri-La Circle members. Little ones ages six and below dine for free at their buffet dining venues, making it a family affair to remember.

Spend more, save more, while you spoil yourself with gustatory delights at the resort’s sought-after restaurants or a much-deserved pampering at Chi, The Spa. Elevate your tropical escapade by adding dining or spa credits with up to 15 percent off, on top of your room stay.

Here are the various dining and spa credits you can avail of: P5,000 net dining credits for P4,500 net, P10,000 net dining credits for P8,500 net, P10,000 net spa credits for P9,000 net and P15,000 net spa credits for P8,500 net.

So, whether it’s a romantic getaway, a family vacation, or a well-deserved retreat, the resort’s luxurious experience and impeccable hospitality will make an ideal setting for a memorable stay. Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to embrace the leisure and natural beauty of Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu. To take advantage of the sale rates and inclusions, visit its official website.

Shangri-La, an iconic flagship brand of the Shangri-La Group, puts heartfelt service at the core of its distinctive Asian hospitality experience. Through imaginative and nature-inspired design, delightful culinary and cultural touches, the brand enables guests to realize their own moments at Shangri-La!