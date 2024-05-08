Utzurrum: Shining examples

Three outstanding, dynamic women in the hospitality industry have each brought unique perspectives and invaluable expertise to their positions.

Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown proudly highlights the remarkable journeys and impactful contributions of Consuelo Norielle Roldan, Grethel Carmel Polloso and Maria Inez Gomez shaping the brand’s commitment to excellence, diversity and inclusivity in the industry.

Roldan holds the position of area director for sales and marketing, overseeing both Savoy and Belmont Hotels Mactan. Amid the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Roldan and her team navigated uncertainties by leveraging virtual meetings and strategic partnerships ensuring business continuity. Her journey epitomizes resilience, leadership and dedication, inspiring future generations of women to thrive in this challenging industry.

Polloso has tucked under her belt a dynamic career spanning roles in various sectors. She finally found her calling in hospitality, drawn to its exciting challenges and rewarding experiences. Her journey led her to Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown where she sits as director of sales. She also finds genuine reward in the inclusive and supportive culture fostered by the Circle of Happiness Program of Megaworld, emphasizing love for God, work, family, community and self. Polloso zeroes in on the importance of establishing priorities and embracing a culture of work-life balance.

Gomez’s entry into this industry happened quite unexpectedly in 2019 when she was recommended to a hotel chain with theme parks. After four years in the industry, she made the decision to relocate to another country. However, an enticing opportunity came in June 2023, when Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown offered her a position, leading her to stay in the Philippines.

Savoy Hotel recognizes and celebrates the achievements of women within the organization by empowering them to join various recognition programs and awards. Just last year, Roldan was a finalist for Virtus Awards 2023. Gomez, together with Catherine Sison, events and promotions manager, represented Savoy Hotel as a finalist for Virtus Awards and Cebu Tourism and Hospitality Awards where they bagged the Best Marketing Campaign.

By highlighting the accomplishments of women in leadership positions, Savoy Hotel aims to inspire and empower other women’s career advancement opportunities within the hospitality sector. These remarkable women exemplify the hotel’s focus on gender equality, professional development and employee well-being.

Keep up the good work, Savoy!