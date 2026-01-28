Utzurrum: Skydeck opens, adding new viewpoint to Cebu skyline

Upon entry, guests pass through a themed space inspired by elements of the sky and ocean. The immersive design serves as a transition before reaching the open viewing areas, where the panoramic scenery becomes the focal point.

According to the resort, the glass walkway was developed using advanced structural technology to ensure safety and comfort while providing ample space for visitors to move around, pause and take photographs.

The Skydeck is accessed through the NUSTAR Hotel Cebu and is positioned as part of the resort’s ongoing development of leisure and viewing spaces within the property.