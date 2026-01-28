Utzurrum: Skydeck opens, adding new viewpoint to Cebu skyline

NUSTAR Resort Cebu is set to open its newest attraction, the Skydeck Cebu, on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, introducing a new elevated viewing experience at the highest point of the hotel.
Designed as a semi-circular glass walkway, the Skydeck offers visitors expansive views of Cebu’s coastline, city skyline and surrounding waterways. Positioned more than 100 meters above sea level and extending from the building’s lower façade, the structure allows guests to observe the city from a distinct vantage point.
Upon entry, guests pass through a themed space inspired by elements of the sky and ocean. The immersive design serves as a transition before reaching the open viewing areas, where the panoramic scenery becomes the focal point.
According to the resort, the glass walkway was developed using advanced structural technology to ensure safety and comfort while providing ample space for visitors to move around, pause and take photographs.
The Skydeck is accessed through the NUSTAR Hotel Cebu and is positioned as part of the resort’s ongoing development of leisure and viewing spaces within the property.