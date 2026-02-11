Cebu

Utzurrum: STC-USA ‘Day of Recollection’

CAMARADERIE. Souvenir photo of Cebu Theresians: Maritel Delmar-Baton, Marnie Marigomen, Teresa Martinez-Sepulveda and Agnes Ybanez-Bisgaard. Standing: Connie Climaco-Kingsley, Clotilde Ceballos-Haftl, Stella Antigua-Peyton, Evelyn Sanchez, Maribel Kokseng-Kratz, Rosalie Ceballos, Lilia Tagorda-Fischer, Nida Aleonar-Knowles and Helen Sarigumba-Sarayno.
The wholesome and joyful Theresians of the Philippines — graduates of St. Theresa’s College (STC) Manila, Quezon City and Cebu, many of whom are now based in California — gathered once again for their annual Recollection, fondly referred to as the One-STC Retreat and Recollection.

LEADERSHIP. The active steering committee with Fr. Decipeda (second from left). Also in the photo: Lucille Ocampo-Dypiangco (STC-Manila); Lourdes R. Lara (STC-Manila); and Vivian Zapanta-Lahoz (STC-QC). Second row: Dolores Parungao-Fernando (STC-QC); Ofelia Ligon-Gopez (STC-QC); Luisa Querubin-Maglaya (STC-QC); Consuelo Climaco-Kingsley (STC-Cebu); Crescencia Torres-Balauag (STC-QC); Maribel Kokseng-Kratz (STC-Cebu); Carmelita Manahan-Reyes (STC-QC); May Toling-Mediano (STC-Cebu); and Janina Dayrit-Legazpi (STC-QC). Back row: Nancy Ong-Uy (STC-QC); and Marilou Unson-Ladines (STC-QC).
This year’s venue was the Incarnation Church in Glendale, California, with their beloved recollection speaker, Rev. Fr. Raymond Vicente Ma. Decipeda, MMHC, pastor of St. John of God Catholic Church in Norwalk, California.

The pastor holds advanced degrees in Theology, Philosophy and Accounting and has guided numerous parish missions and spiritual retreats.

LEGACY. Josefa “Pepa” Verallo-Esparrago and daughter Eileen Esparrago.
SISTERHOOD. Cebu Theresians Teresa Martinez-Sepulveda and Nida Aleonar-Knowles.
FRIENDSHIP. May Toling-Mediano, Azdelfa Chan and Maribel Kokseng-Kratz.
Now in his second year with the One-STC Retreat and Recollection, his dynamic preaching style and talks on leadership through faith continue to inspire.

DEVOTION. Fr. Raymond Decipeda celebrating Holy Mass. Also shown is the statue of Our Lady of Fatima, brought by him for the rites. The last photo shows relics of St. Teresa of Avila, patroness of Theresians.
SUPPORT. Some STC husbands who are ever-present at the event: Jojo Lahoz (husband of Vivian Lahoz); Lorenz Legazpi (husband of Janina Legazpi); and Jun Balauag (husband of Baby Balauag).
Special recognition goes to the unwavering steering committee for organizing another successful gathering. The community eagerly anticipates the 2026 One-STC Retreat and Recollection.

Very special thanks as well to Cebuana Theresian Maribel Kokseng-Kratz for her tireless support.

