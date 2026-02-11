Utzurrum: STC-USA ‘Day of Recollection’

The wholesome and joyful Theresians of the Philippines — graduates of St. Theresa’s College (STC) Manila, Quezon City and Cebu, many of whom are now based in California — gathered once again for their annual Recollection, fondly referred to as the One-STC Retreat and Recollection.
This year’s venue was the Incarnation Church in Glendale, California, with their beloved recollection speaker, Rev. Fr. Raymond Vicente Ma. Decipeda, MMHC, pastor of St. John of God Catholic Church in Norwalk, California.
The pastor holds advanced degrees in Theology, Philosophy and Accounting and has guided numerous parish missions and spiritual retreats.
Now in his second year with the One-STC Retreat and Recollection, his dynamic preaching style and talks on leadership through faith continue to inspire.
Special recognition goes to the unwavering steering committee for organizing another successful gathering. The community eagerly anticipates the 2026 One-STC Retreat and Recollection.
Very special thanks as well to Cebuana Theresian Maribel Kokseng-Kratz for her tireless support.