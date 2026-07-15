Utzurrum: STC’s homecoming theme is ‘In Bloom’

The theme,”In Bloom,” draws inspiration from “Flourishing Through Virtue, Knowledge and the Arts.” Just like flowers in bloom, each alumna continues to grow and flourish through the enduring values, wisdom, creativity and faith nurtured within the familiar halls of St. Theresa’s College.

Fifteen Jubilarian batches are participating this year: High School Classes of 1966, 1971, 1976, 1981, 1986, 1991, 1996, 2001, 2006 and 2011; and College Classes of 1986, 1991, 1996, 2001 and 2011.

Entertainment-wise, guests can look forward to performances featuring music from the Jubilarians’ high school and college days, complemented by flower-inspired visual graphics, colorful costumes and accessories.

As fellow Theresians, we wish to share this once-a-year gathering with the wider alumnae community and celebrate the generations of Theresians who continue to embody the values of our beloved Alma Mater.

For more information, please contact Maebelle Varron-Ong, representing STC High School Batch 2001, this year’s host Jubilarian.