Utzurrum: Still a ballroom queen at 97

We have always known Ellen Dosdos-Climaco to be graceful, skillful and ultimately, just pure poetry in motion on the dance floor. This has been proven time and again every year during her birthdays when she celebrates her ballroom prowess for us all, less endowed, to just gape in admiration and envy.
Well, this year was extra special, for she was turning a magical 97 years of her specific work of art — dancing. The appropriate venue was the Beverly Hills View function room at Beverly Hills, Cebu, where a danceable throng of well-wishers gathered for the occasion.
Very much a part of the list were a good-looking bunch of select dance instructors (DIs) who were ready, willing and very able to do their job.
Ellen, ever so trim and stylish, greeted her glam guests in a cocktail outfit with matching dancing shoes. Easily, she was the cynosure of all eyes, especially from a loving family: only daughter May Ann Climaco-Atienza, sons Nicnic, Benedict, Jerry and Manny. These five represented absent sons who were abroad.
Dance music filled the air as guests partook of a delicious birthday spread. Entertainment was provided by a dance exhibition by a talented pair, but the highlight was Ellen herself as she stole the spotlight with a superbly delivered, awe-inspiring tango number with dips and moves with personal DI John Paul Mocorro.
The dance-spirited evening took a more excited vibe as the entire assemblage shook the dance floor.
Discreetly, we asked Ellen, what’s your secret for this graceful 97 years? She just smiled. Happy birthday, Dancing Queen!