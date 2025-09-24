Utzurrum: Still a ballroom queen at 97

We have always known Ellen Dosdos-Climaco to be graceful, skillful and ultimately, just pure poetry in motion on the dance floor. This has been proven time and again every year during her birthdays when she celebrates her ballroom prowess for us all, less endowed, to just gape in admiration and envy.

Well, this year was extra special, for she was turning a magical 97 years of her specific work of art — dancing. The appropriate venue was the Beverly Hills View function room at Beverly Hills, Cebu, where a danceable throng of well-wishers gathered for the occasion.