Utzurrum: Stylish bridal treasures

Recently, Bridal Gallery held its soft opening at the lobby of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino. During the grand launch, every future bride had the chance to wear her story in a gown she deserved, crafted by local designers who understand that these milestones are deeply personal.

In the words of Janet Chua, chief executive officer of the gallery, “I created this space because I felt that Philippine fashion designers, especially those in Cebu, have become less visible with the influx of online stores and global fast fashion brands. While many shop online for everyday wear, weddings and special occasions are times when we want customized gowns that reflect our own taste. We hope more people, here and abroad, will rediscover our local designers and value their talent.”

Aside from bridal wear, the showroom features formal wear for other occasions, wedding rings, event jewelry, bridal shoes and customized footwear. Clients may also consult with their chosen designers, makeup artists, wedding planners, photographers and other event professionals, creating a one-stop wedding destination.

Janet continues, “Let us support our own homegrown creative brands and take pride in their ingenuity and talent.”

To illustrate this vision, an innovative fashion show featuring bridal and formal wear by Cebu’s up-and-coming and established designers followed. Dreamy and awe-inspiring creations were modeled and warmly applauded by seasoned mannequins. Take a bow, fashion artists: Rei Escario, Jun Escario, Ronald Enrico, Mike Yapching, Oscar James, Puey Quiñones, Yves Camingue and Joel Escobar!

The gallery’s finely tuned event proved once again that by supporting local brands, we can grow as a community and as a nation.