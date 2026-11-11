Utzurrum: Thirty feet of Christmas dazzle

The holiday celebrations continue with activities that bring families together throughout the season. Children can look forward to meeting their favorite holiday characters every Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 7 to Dec. 25, while musical performances by local choral groups and orchestral talents add familiar Christmas melodies to the mall atmosphere.

On Dec. 20, the Grand Christmas Parade will fill the mall with festive sights and sounds, offering families another reason to gather and enjoy the season. The holiday bazaar, meanwhile, will run until Dec. 31, bringing together seasonal finds and gift ideas for those still completing their Christmas lists.

It also continue its annual charitable initiatives through sharing happiness with the “Besties of Joy.” The initiative features four lovable animal plushies: Sera, Sasha, Maki and Matty. Shoppers can purchase one plushie and donate another to a child in need. This year, the chosen beneficiary is the Children’s Haven Orphanage.