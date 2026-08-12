Utzurrum: Twin culinary destinations

Right beside it, Ulli’s Streets of Asia draws from the street food cultures of Bangkok, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Tokyo and India. Its interiors take cues from Asian hawker stalls, while the menu moves across different culinary traditions.

The offerings include lobster balls in red curry, popcorn chicken, crispy enoki, laksa, Dong Po Rou, Pad Kra Pao and Buddha’s Feast. For dessert, there’s the distinctly Pinoy mango taho, while classic Thai iced tea provides a refreshing finish.

Both restaurants are part of a company founded by Julita Urbina, whose family has grown the business over the years, with several grandchildren now involved in the kitchen.

Together, the neighboring spots offer two very different dining moods: one rooted in Filipino comfort, the other inspired by the flavors and energy of Asia.

Its concept is summed up with this inviting philosophy: “A dash of culture, a slice of adventure and a whole lot of flavor.”