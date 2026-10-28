Utzurrum: Two celebrations

The book, “How I Became a Writer,” features 25 accomplished Filipino fictionists, poets, journalists, historians, playwrights, academics, memoirists and comics creators whose precious works have enriched Philippine literature across genres and generations.

The volume invites readers into the creativity and lives of these writers, inspiring aspiring authors, students and aficionados who appreciate the enduring power of storytelling.

The venue, rather limited in space, was open to all, who were requested to arrive early to secure a seat. Lost Books proprietor Donald Villamero was the perfect host as he welcomed the guests.

Both authors, Manguerra-Brainard and Remoto, delivered valuable insights into their popular craft, eliciting various queries from the attendees.

The next question: “Will there be another best-selling Volume Three?”

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Our second location brings us to Casa Dos Restaurant along Sanjer-Casvil Road in Lahug, where a cozy birthday bash was going on. Local charmer Monica Climaco was the honoree at a belated celebration hosted by her schoolmates from Manila. The venue, by the way, is newly renovated and boasts an expanded menu that the ladies lovingly gorged on.

Very stimulating were the current events of the day, some serious, others sympathetic, but more of memorable experiences!

Let’s have more of the latter, girls!