Utzurrum: Unforgettable culinary showcase

Celebrated for his innovative approach to contemporary Chinese-French cuisine, Chef Cheng, who manages his Michelin-starred restaurant VEA, joined forces with Philippine culinary icon Forés, known for her mastery of Italian and Filipino dishes, for the “One Night Only” event. The two crafted a menu that fused the distinct styles and culinary philosophies of their respective countries.

Chef Forés shared this thought: “It’s an honor to represent the Philippines and collaborate with my good friend Vicky. The culinary scene there is very close to my heart and a treat for foodies all over the world.”

More than just a dinner, each course was carefully curated with ingredients flown in from Hong Kong and various regions in the Philippines. The resulting dishes showcased a symphony of flavors not tasted anywhere else. Chef Cheng noted, “We wanted to collaborate on most dishes to bring out the best of Hong Kong and the Philippines.”