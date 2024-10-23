Utzurrum: Unforgettable culinary showcase

Ever had an unforgettable gastronomic experience?
“When Stars Align: A Four Hands Dinner and Culinary Showcase” was an unparalleled masterpiece of culinary art, presented by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) at the Penthouse No. 66, Grand Hyatt Manila. And who were the stars? Star chefs Vicky Cheng from Hong Kong and Margarita Forés from the Philippines. Local partners of the tourism board and content creators who frequently visit the world city attended the intimate dinner to celebrate the close relationship between Hong Kong and our country. The two chefs featured a special menu, highlighting the best of both cuisines through ingredients and techniques unique to Hong Kong and Filipino dishes.
Celebrated for his innovative approach to contemporary Chinese-French cuisine, Chef Cheng, who manages his Michelin-starred restaurant VEA, joined forces with Philippine culinary icon Forés, known for her mastery of Italian and Filipino dishes, for the “One Night Only” event. The two crafted a menu that fused the distinct styles and culinary philosophies of their respective countries.
Chef Forés shared this thought: “It’s an honor to represent the Philippines and collaborate with my good friend Vicky. The culinary scene there is very close to my heart and a treat for foodies all over the world.”
More than just a dinner, each course was carefully curated with ingredients flown in from Hong Kong and various regions in the Philippines. The resulting dishes showcased a symphony of flavors not tasted anywhere else. Chef Cheng noted, “We wanted to collaborate on most dishes to bring out the best of Hong Kong and the Philippines.”
“From the first course to dessert, Chef Margarita and I used ingredients we sourced from each other, fusing flavors from our homes,” he added. The event also served as a prelude to HKTB’s Wine and Dine Festival, an annual celebration of epicurean delights that attracts foodies from around the globe and highlights Hong Kong’s vibrant food scene as a go-to dining destination.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to bring these two chefs together again to celebrate Hong Kong and the Philippines. We hope that this dinner will open more partnerships between our Filipino friends present today and HKTB,” said Liew Chian Jia, HKTB regional director of Southeast Asia.
Lastly, a special cocktail menu featuring Hong Kong-inspired flavors was also on the agenda, in partnership with the five-star luxury hotel. The selection included cocktails titled Avenue of Stars, Yam Cha and Hong Kong Blossom.
Ahh, that was indeed an unforgettable culinary evening!