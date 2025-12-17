Utzurrum: Welcoming the season with hope, peace and joy

With the city’s dazzling display of lights, holiday carols filling the air and human traffic in a shopping rush, the spirit of Christmas is very much with us.
We joined Seda Ayala Center Cebu’s tree-lighting event with the inspiring theme, “The Joy That Brings Us Together,” a nationwide theme shared across Seda’s more than 10 properties.
Opening the evening’s ceremonies was cluster general manager Gwen Dela Cruz, who dedicated the event to communities affected by the recent earthquake and typhoon.
“Even in the most difficult of times, there is always a hidden blessing and a light that shines,” she shared, as the hotel’s iconic Christmas tree illuminated the lobby — a tradition Seda Ayala Center Cebu has observed annually since 2018. The same symbolic tree design adorns Seda hotel lobbies nationwide.
At the Sampaguita Ballroom, the celebration continued with music and heartwarming stories. Amid the merriment, Seda also highlighted its community upliftment programs, including Smile Train and Gasa sa Gugma. The two partner organizations provide life-changing cleft surgeries for children and compassionate care for indigent elderly residents, respectively.
The hotel’s holiday offerings were also presented, from festive stay packages to holiday dining at Misto. Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve stay packages include festive dinner buffets and access to the hotel’s New Year’s countdown celebration, scheduled at the Grand Ballroom. The 2026 countdown will feature cocktails, charcuterie, live music and toasts to new beginnings.
AyalaLand Hospitality head Roshan Nandwani capped the evening with a festive message: “Thank you for welcoming us into your days, your celebrations and now your Christmas. Your strength and spirit remind us why community will always be at the heart of who we are.”