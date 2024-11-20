Utzurrum: What’s cooking at Santa’s workshop?

This is the first time that we were entertained by a novel theme, “Santa’s Workshop,” as the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino ensued. It was pure fantasy and whim! The evening started with a refreshing stream of holiday carols by the “Voice of Cebu” Choir garbed in vibrant red and green outfits. When the crowd had thickened, a voice welcomed the VIPs to the tree lighting proper. These included government officials, heads of business chambers etc. At once, there were aahhs and gasps of admiration when the trees were aglow! Truly, the holiday season is with us! Especially when the popular Dreamcatchers Dancers presented a novel number, “Santa’s Workshop.” We loved the elves and admired the authentic attires of Santa and Mrs. Santa!