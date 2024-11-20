Cebu

Utzurrum: What’s cooking at Santa’s workshop?

The Scene
Utzurrum: What’s cooking at Santa’s workshop?
CEREMONY. The tree lighting ceremony was spearheaded by chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce and chief executive officer of Mercedes Benz, Jochen Bitzer; Miss Universe Philippines-Cebu, Kris Tiffany Janson; Emirates Cebu’s Raymund Hicarte; general manager of Pagcor, Consolacion Pasion; general manager of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, Ali Banting; Cebu City Vice Mayor, Dondon Hontiveros; Cebu City Councilor, Joy Pesquera; Dr. Vivina Chiu; and president of the Mandaue Chamber, Marc Ynoc.
Published on

This is the first time that we were entertained by a novel theme, “Santa’s Workshop,” as the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino ensued. It was pure fantasy and whim! The evening started with a refreshing stream of holiday carols by the “Voice of Cebu” Choir garbed in vibrant red and green outfits. When the crowd had thickened, a voice welcomed the VIPs to the tree lighting proper. These included government officials, heads of business chambers etc. At once, there were aahhs and gasps of admiration when the trees were aglow! Truly, the holiday season is with us! Especially when the popular Dreamcatchers Dancers presented a novel number, “Santa’s Workshop.” We loved the elves and admired the authentic attires of Santa and Mrs. Santa!

MAGICAL. Captivating performance by the Dreamcatchers added an enchanting touch to the evening.
MAGICAL. Captivating performance by the Dreamcatchers added an enchanting touch to the evening.
ENTERTAINMENT. Dreamcatchers’ theme was “Santa’s Workshop,” which entertained the crowd.
ENTERTAINMENT. Dreamcatchers’ theme was “Santa’s Workshop,” which entertained the crowd.
HARMONY. The “Voice of Cebu” Choir brightened the night with festive harmonies.
HARMONY. The “Voice of Cebu” Choir brightened the night with festive harmonies.
SEASON. An excited crowd watched as the tree lit up the spirit of the season.
SEASON. An excited crowd watched as the tree lit up the spirit of the season.
UNITY. Bringing the community together was the goal of the tree lighting celebration.
UNITY. Bringing the community together was the goal of the tree lighting celebration.

But what really capped the evening program was the sumptuous Christmas meal that followed, generous with glazed ham, holiday goodies, pastries and top-of-the-line wines! After memorable photo ops, everyone was warmly wishing each other greetings of the season!

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph