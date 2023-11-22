Utzurrum: What’s new, US-based Theresians?

Motivational sessions included the Holy Rosary, talks on the theme, followed by a Taize Prayer of guided meditation, with readings and music.

Lunch break was an extended spree of raffles, games, contests and a talent show with grand prizes! Would you believe, even TikTok and line dancing were part of the agenda. With such a detailed recap, we thank ONE STC committee member, Marilou Unson-Ladines for her efforts.