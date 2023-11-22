Cebu

Utzurrum: What’s new, US-based Theresians?

STC STEERING COMMITTEE in Los Angeles based recollection and reunion affair last month.
What a gathering of Theresians totally immersed in the school spirits of virtue, science and art! Approximately 90 Theresians from St. Theresa’s College (STC)-Quezon City, Manila, Cebu and Baguio joined when the Los Angeles-based ONE STC had its 16th annual R&R (Recollection and Reunion).

SIGHT. St. Theresa’s College banner and Relic of St. Teresa of Avila.
Held on the eve of the feast of the school’s patron, St. Theresa of Avila, the venue was the Incarnation Catholic Church in Glendale, California. Catholic leader and church pastor, Fr. Rodel Balagtas, an LA Archdiocesan priest for 32 years, was the recollection speaker with the very relevant theme “Keeping the Flame of our Faith Alive.”

FELLOWSHIP. Seated are Sonia Ceballos-Montalban and Clotilde Ceballos-Haftl. Standing are Maritel Delmar-Baton, Rosalie Ceballos, Choni Pastor-Coyle, Lilia Tagorda-Fischer, Maribel Kokseng-Kratz, May Toling-Mediano, Magda Montilla-Santiago and Evelyn Sanchez.
Motivational sessions included the Holy Rosary, talks on the theme, followed by a Taize Prayer of guided meditation, with readings and music.

Lunch break was an extended spree of raffles, games, contests and a talent show with grand prizes! Would you believe, even TikTok and line dancing were part of the agenda. With such a detailed recap, we thank ONE STC committee member, Marilou Unson-Ladines for her efforts.

DUO. Maribel Kokseng-Kratz and Eden Pastor-Longoria (right)
RECOLLECTION MASTER. Fr. Rodel Balagtas, pastor of Incar-nation Catholic Church in Glendale, California.
Before we forget, see if you can recognize these 18 LA-based Theresian attendees: Adel Chan, Choni Pastor-Coyle, Clotilde Ceballos-Haftl, Cora Bernaldez-Lizardo, Dymphna Urgello-Ybañez, Eden Pastor-Longoria, Eileen Esparrago, Evelyn Sanchez, Helen Sarigumba-Sarayno, Josefa (Pepa) Verallo-Esparrago, Lilia Tagorda-Fischer, Maribel Kokseng-Kratz, Maritel Delmar-Baton, Magda Montilla-Santiago, May Toling-Mediano, Nida Aleonar-Knowles, Rosalie Ceballos and Sonia Ceballos-Montalban.

CO-STEERERS. Cebuanas Maribel Kokseng-Kratz and Magda Montilla-Santiago (right).
SMILES. May Toling-Mediano, Maribel Kokseng-Kratz, Lilia Tagorda-Fischer and Choni Pastor-Coyle.
Also, let’s give credit where it is due. Here are the dedicated and hardworking LA-based Theresians from STC’s colleges in the Philippines in the steering committee: Carmelita Manahan Reyes (QC), Connie Fructuoso-Henry (QC), Consuelo Climaco-Kingsley (Cebu), Crescencia Torres-Balauag (QC), Del Fermin (QC), Dolores Parungao-Fernando (QC), Duan Mohammad-Leverson (QC), Janina Dayrit-Legazpi (QC), Lourdes R. Lara (Manila), Lucila Ocampo-Dypiangco (Manila), Luisa Querubin-Maglaya (QC), Magda Montilla-Santiago (Cebu), Maribel Kokseng-Kratz (Cebu), Marilou Unson-Ladines (QC), Mharjoy Mendoza-Macias (QC), Nancy Ong Uy (QC), Ofelia Ligon-Gopez (QC), Rosario Torres (QC) and Vivian Zapanta-Lahoz (QC).

JOYFUL. US-based Cebuana Theresians.
There was another treat during the event: A merchandise booth selling STC souvenirs was set up with shirts, jackets, pouches, purses, pens, copies of Solitaires (a collection of remarkably diverse stories by Theresian alumni from different eras spanning the 1950s to the 2000s), caps, etc. Ah, but we think that the best souvenir was the sublime Relic of St. Theresa of Avila, school patron, which was on vibrant display. She must’ve been smiling thinking that those who missed this year, will make it next!

Congratulations to all for the impressive attendance!

