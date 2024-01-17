Utzurrum: What’s picturesque at Little Amsterdam

Over at Sirao, Little Amsterdam — the floral theme park — seems to be evolving into a cozy green paradise, what with scenic attractions here and there!

We brought a balikbayan guest, Maribel Kokseng-Kratz, to one of her favorite haunts in town... Sirao Garden Little Amsterdam in Barangay Sirao, Cebu City where the mountain air remains crisp, and the temperate wind blows ever gently through your hair! This means that toward dusk, a slight chill is felt, making a wrap a must!

Little Amsterdam’s charming owner, Elena Sy-Chua’s first item on the agenda was a hearty breakfast composed of local fare: crunchy danggit, fried chicken, bibingka, cuchinta, toast — all washed down with hot sikwate. Mmmm!

We purposely left for the garden before breakfast, as Elena would spring a surprise buffet!

Across hilly paths and flower-strewn patches, we wound our way to the garden’s famed landmarks: the cozy, circular gazebo where one can have snacks, a two-storey wooden tower, from where the view is terrific, two strategic giant, meticulously-built windmills, Amsterdam-style, one of which has a tourist shop on the ground floor, a huge tent which serves as a restaurant/coffee shop at the garden’s center etc.

Then we were led to the garden’s latest attractions: a reception area called the Glass House which can seat approximately a hundred guests. On view are the owner’s souvenir collection from trips abroad and other art pieces. Very visible is a novel landmark: A bigger-than-life, concrete outstretched hand where guests can sit and pose, again, with a view of the floral field.

Last but definitely not the least, is an outdoor shrine of the Señor Sto. Niño, visible from wherever you are, as a center point goal for guests or tourists who are here for the Feast of the Child Jesus. The site is a prime area, surrounded by shrubs and mini-bushes. There is ample space for prayer and worship, with adoring angels as decor.

For me, this is a main attraction, as the owner herself is a fervent devotee of the Niño!

That was a hectic but unforgettable trip, deserving of a refreshing snack at where else? Cafe Georg, of course! Toasts and thank you, Elena!