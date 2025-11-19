Utzurrum: Widened access to animal bite care services

After the Department of Health recorded 426 fatal rabies cases in 2024 — a disease almost always fatal once symptoms appear but fully preventable with early intervention— Aventus Medical Care Inc. has expanded its Animal Bite Center services across 23 branches in Luzon and the Visayas.

According to Dr. Donabel Pineda, medical director of the said health care services provider, “We treat patients with a history of scratches, bites, or even licked open wounds. We ensure that they receive immediate attention.”