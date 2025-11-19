Utzurrum: Widened access to animal bite care services

After the Department of Health recorded 426 fatal rabies cases in 2024 — a disease almost always fatal once symptoms appear but fully preventable with early intervention— Aventus Medical Care Inc. has expanded its Animal Bite Center services across 23 branches in Luzon and the Visayas.
According to Dr. Donabel Pineda, medical director of the said health care services provider, “We treat patients with a history of scratches, bites, or even licked open wounds. We ensure that they receive immediate attention.”
The Animal Bite Care Package includes anti-rabies vaccination and Rabies Immunoglobulin, depending on exposure category, as well as tetanus shots based on the patient’s vaccination history.
Patients may walk into any Aventus clinic without an appointment. Those unable to travel may request assistance through the Home Health Service, designed for families with young children or those in remote areas.
The company has also been conducting internal rabies-awareness webinars for employees and is planning a public session. It is likewise preparing to establish Philhealth-accredited Animal Bite Centers to further widen access to treatment.