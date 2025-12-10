Cebu

Utzurrum: Winning moment

The Scene
Utzurrum: Winning moment
PRIDE. Winning moments (Diploma), Sutukil category: Chefs John Carlo Munez, Windel Glinogo, Executive Chef Gino Abing, Melbert Icot and Cesar Arnado.
Published on

The Cebu Goes Culinary 2025 competition brought together numerous hotels, resorts and restaurants across the Queen City. Participating in this competitive “talent-in-the-kitchen” event were chefs, pastry chefs, bartenders, mixologists and others, all armed with their highly rated secret formulas, some even from their family files.

TRIO. Tambuli Resort’s winning chefs, from left: Chefs Cherelyn Reomalos, Joel Pulvera and Rosemarie Inot.
TRIO. Tambuli Resort’s winning chefs, from left: Chefs Cherelyn Reomalos, Joel Pulvera and Rosemarie Inot.
FRESH. Sutukil category — Left: Grouper kinilaw with coconut milk.
FRESH. Sutukil category — Left: Grouper kinilaw with coconut milk.
TASTY. Kinilaw nga tangigue.
TASTY. Kinilaw nga tangigue.
STEW. Nilarang na ubod created by Chefs Gino Abing, Windel Glinogo and Melbert Icot.
STEW. Nilarang na ubod created by Chefs Gino Abing, Windel Glinogo and Melbert Icot.
SPECIAL. Vinegar category (Bronze) by Chefs Cesar Amado and Windel Glin — tuna dribbled with vinegar.
SPECIAL. Vinegar category (Bronze) by Chefs Cesar Amado and Windel Glin — tuna dribbled with vinegar.
INUN-UNAN
INUN-UNAN
RICE. Puso category (Bronze) by Chefs Cesar Amado and Melbert Icot.
RICE. Puso category (Bronze) by Chefs Cesar Amado and Melbert Icot.

Tambuli Resort and Spa in Mactan joined the search for the first time, and the Tambuli team brought home a collection of trophies — gold, silver, bronze and diplomas — proudly making a mark in Cebu’s culinary scene.

TALENT. Mixologist Samuel Tadem and his winning cocktail under the Cocktail Mixing category (Silver).
TALENT. Mixologist Samuel Tadem and his winning cocktail under the Cocktail Mixing category (Silver).

This called for a victory celebration. Over lunch at the resort’s Caverna Room, members of the media gathered for a viewing and tasting of the winning dishes and, of course, to ask the winning chefs, “Can we have seconds, please?”

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph