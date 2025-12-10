Utzurrum: Winning moment

The Cebu Goes Culinary 2025 competition brought together numerous hotels, resorts and restaurants across the Queen City. Participating in this competitive “talent-in-the-kitchen” event were chefs, pastry chefs, bartenders, mixologists and others, all armed with their highly rated secret formulas, some even from their family files.
Tambuli Resort and Spa in Mactan joined the search for the first time, and the Tambuli team brought home a collection of trophies — gold, silver, bronze and diplomas — proudly making a mark in Cebu’s culinary scene.
This called for a victory celebration. Over lunch at the resort’s Caverna Room, members of the media gathered for a viewing and tasting of the winning dishes and, of course, to ask the winning chefs, “Can we have seconds, please?”