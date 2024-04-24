Utzurrum: Zonta 2’s new Z Club, lessons from Alimbukad

Zonta Club of Cebu 2 is on the ball again! Recently, members of the Zonta Club of Cebu 2 were busy attending an orientation meeting at Our Lady of Joy Learning Center (OLJLC) in Consolacion.

The session introduced the concept of a Z Club, a younger version of the regular Zonta club designed for students. As the elder Zontian leaders showcased their various skills in advocating for women’s issues, the students responded with questions and concerns of their own. Zonta’s main advocacy focuses on improving the status of women worldwide, addressing issues such as verbal abuse, physical and mental violence, and other forms of injustice.

One student, Shawn Elvina of OLJLC and grandnephew of Zontian Dr. Flor Miel, shared his thoughts: “After yet another joyful year of learning, self-reflection, and growth, Our Lady of Joy Learning Center closes a productive school year with an orientation with honored members of the Zonta Club of Cebu 2 and guests.”

The program for the day was hosted by eloquent Grade 9 students, providing insights into the decades-long history of Zonta International and Zonta Cebu 2, as well as their dedicated fight against human rights abuses, injustice and inequality. Soon, the students will be inducted as members of Z Club, with OLJLC pledging continued support.

Following the enlightening session with Zonta Cebu 2 members, including Zontians Petite Garcia, Dr. Vivien Seno, Lucy Carcel, Cita Chan, and Margie Sy, OLJLC Directress Mary Rose V. Maghuyop, another Zontian, expressed profuse thanks to her fellow members.

Kudos to OLJLC for Z Club membership! Another feather in their cap is the Alimbukad Basa Pamilya Reading Advocacy Program, initiated by Zontian Wisuan Tiu, a dedicated educator who spent more than 10 years teaching in Alaska. This ongoing project was introduced in three public schools in Cebu: Poo Elementary School in Olango Island, Guadalupe Elementary School in Cebu, and Mandaue’s Cabancalan 1 Elementary School.

The ultimate goal of the Alimbukad program is proficiency in the English language, especially in reading. Students take home book bags filled with materials to be read with their parents or guardians. Bags are changed weekly to provide new materials, focusing on lower grades where attention is most relevant and applicable. Today’s photos depict typical gatherings of parents and children engaging in meaningful educational tasks under the guidance of teacher Wisuan Tiu.