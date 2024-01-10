Utzurrum: Zonta Cebu 2 presents ‘Women Artvism’

Annually, Zonta International injects a very relevant issue in its theme: “18 Days of Activism’” against gender-based violence. All clubs, including Zonta Cebu 2, celebrate the beauty and strength of empowered women through a mixture of art and activism (artvism). The entire production was adopted by the “Abay sa Kahayag” Committee of Zonta Cebu 2 using the power of performing arts to convey their various advocacies, said Kahayag chairperson, Zontian Dr. Elsa Basubas.

According to Zontian Sarah Mae Enclona-Henderson, chairperson of Women Activism 2023: “The performance could be a song, dance, poem or monologue, which can amplify women’s voices.”

More unforgettable performances by the group, 2TinCans Theater Company were The Strong Woman Anthem (“Power” / “Born This Way” / “Edge of Glory” mash-up), an unabashed anthem for all the bold, badass women who own their strength. Performers were Mikee Amagila, Richell Ann Basiga, Davelyn Cuenco and Apple Abarquez.

Another theater member, Sheilla Pestaño-Gemperoa presented “Woman” by celebrated playwright Tariq Ali, a profound monologue that gives voice to the suffering and resilience of women enduring exploitation and violence across the world.

In the short play, “Mga Misteryo sa Kinabuhi ni Maria” student performers Mila Lagahit, Francince Imperial, Chrysania Nakila, Vanessa Feje, Ishi Jugo and Isa Limbaga unravel the all-too-common stories of Filipina women suffocating under unspeakable torture inflicted by the patriarchy.

Finally in a refreshing change, “Fight Song” in a return to channel resilience was rendered by members Mikee, Richell Ann and Davelyn which drew great applause!

In conclusion, here’s some inspiring and valued words from Zontian Sarah Mae: “Women who want to share their advocacies need not go to the streets. They can use their art to send a message.”

Congrats to all, for a splendid and educational afternoon!