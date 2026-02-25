Utzurrum: Zonta Club Cebu 2’s various events

Part of the global organization Zonta International, the Zonta Club of Cebu 2 remains committed to advancing the status of women and girls through service and advocacy.
One of its key initiatives is the establishment of Z Clubs in selected high schools, with the goal of nurturing a generation of socially conscious and proactive young leaders who can create meaningful impact in their communities.
The newly inducted high school students were warmly welcomed into the worldwide Z Club family following their installation ceremony. Members of Zonta Club Cebu 2, headed by president Lucy Carcel, led the induction.
Serving alongside her are IVP Mayet Malinao, EVP Petite Garcia, Z Club chair Cita Chan and PRO Laurie Boquiren.
Board members include Zontians Edwina Wu, Myrna Tan, Margie Sy, Mariter Klepp, Georgia Klepp, Jane Llaban, Filna Espina and Jenny Go.
The new Z Club members were encouraged to embrace their roles as advocates for change, champions of equality and ambassadors of hope. Through mentorship and guidance from their mother club, these young leaders are poised to develop their skills and contribute positively to their respective communities.
***
When fellow Zontian Virginia Frasco-Capili decided to migrate to the United States, her clubmates did not bid her goodbye — but rather, an affectionate “Till we meet again.”
True enough, she recently returned to Cebu, timing her visit with the Sinulog festivities. To mark the occasion, her fellow Zontians organized a welcome lunch at Ginza Restaurant.
With food authority Zontian Liza Young serving as consultant, the ladies indulged in a superb menu. Seafood specialties, beef, and pork dishes were thoroughly enjoyed.
Super hostess Carmen Go, who sponsors the beloved Zonta Zoom Rosary group, graciously hosted the gathering.
During the luncheon, Virginia fondly recalled her participation in the recent Zonta Area Meeting in Cagayan de Oro. Sharing stories of their “misadventures” sparked waves of laughter and cherished memories among the group.
Virginia, fondly called “Ginny,” will return to her Chicago, USA enclave next week — but her Cebu Zonta sisters look forward to her next homecoming.