Utzurrum: Zonta Club of Cebu 2 new officers, directors

Prior to the installation, outgoing president Mae Elaine Bathan reflected on her term in a memorable piece titled “My Journey” (2022-2024). The installation ceremony followed, with Edwina Wu presenting the officers and Teresa B. Chan, District 17, Area 3 director, performing the installation honors.

President Lucy then delivered her well-crafted acceptance speech with her beloved family in attendance, earning applause from the Club and a select group of dear friends, known affectionately as BFFs.