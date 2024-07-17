Cebu

Utzurrum: Zonta Club of Cebu 2 new officers, directors

“Smart in Shades of Yellow” read the dress code on the invitation to the Installation of Officers and Board of Directors of the Zonta Club of Cebu 2, for the Biennium 2024-2026. With the theme “Looking forward to 2030 & Beyond,” vibrant and vivacious ladies adorned in fashionable yellow entered the Mayi Room of City Sports Club Cebu at the Cebu Business Park. The star of the evening, adorned in dramatic red, was incoming club president Lucy Echevarre-Carcel, truly standing out on this auspicious occasion.

SERVICE. Newly installed officers, board of directors of Zonta Club of Cebu 2. From left: Florencia T. Miel; Regal M. Oliva; Asunción D. Tremedal; Lorenza A. Boquiren, Public Relations Officer; Laarni T. Wang, Recording Secretary; Mae Elaine T. Bathan, Past President 2022-2024; Lucy Echevarre Carcel, President 2024-2026; Marietta P. Malinao, Vice President Internal; Daisy P. Kokseng, Auditor; Margarita V. Sy, Assistant Treasurer; Irene G. Uy, Treasurer; Vivien A. Seno, Corresponding Secretary; Teresa B. Chan, District 17 Area 3 Director. Not in the photo are Elsa B. Basubas, Tercel Maria M. Gephart and Hazel Espina, members of the Board of Directors for 2024-2026.
SUPPORT. President Lucy Echevarre-Carcel (third from left) with her very supportive family (from left): Alexandra Codera, grandson Icie Carcel, son Neil Carcel and daughter-in-law Mia.

Prior to the installation, outgoing president Mae Elaine Bathan reflected on her term in a memorable piece titled “My Journey” (2022-2024). The installation ceremony followed, with Edwina Wu presenting the officers and Teresa B. Chan, District 17, Area 3 director, performing the installation honors.

President Lucy then delivered her well-crafted acceptance speech with her beloved family in attendance, earning applause from the Club and a select group of dear friends, known affectionately as BFFs.

BLOOMING. Members of Zonta Club Cebu 2, clad in yellow, with President Lucy Echevarre-Carcel (seated, sixth from left).
FRIENDS. President Lucy Echevarre-Carcel (seated) with dearest pals (from left): Bea Osmeña, Zontians Lydia Sia and Nonie Uy, Roseann Lim, Margot Osmeña, Sybil Sybico and Ely Carloman.

The sumptuous dinner was still warm when immediate past vice-president, lawyer Regal Oliva, gave her closing remarks. However, as event hostess Sarah Mae Henderson noted, the evening was still young. Fellowship time ensued, and President Lucy, adorned with a lush floral bouquet, embraced the moment. Congratulations to the queen of the evening!

