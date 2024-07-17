Utzurrum: Zonta Club of Cebu 2 new officers, directors

“Smart in Shades of Yellow” read the dress code on the invitation to the Installation of Officers and Board of Directors of the Zonta Club of Cebu 2, for the Biennium 2024-2026. With the theme “Looking forward to 2030 & Beyond,” vibrant and vivacious ladies adorned in fashionable yellow entered the Mayi Room of City Sports Club Cebu at the Cebu Business Park. The star of the evening, adorned in dramatic red, was incoming club president Lucy Echevarre-Carcel, truly standing out on this auspicious occasion.
Prior to the installation, outgoing president Mae Elaine Bathan reflected on her term in a memorable piece titled “My Journey” (2022-2024). The installation ceremony followed, with Edwina Wu presenting the officers and Teresa B. Chan, District 17, Area 3 director, performing the installation honors.
President Lucy then delivered her well-crafted acceptance speech with her beloved family in attendance, earning applause from the Club and a select group of dear friends, known affectionately as BFFs.
The sumptuous dinner was still warm when immediate past vice-president, lawyer Regal Oliva, gave her closing remarks. However, as event hostess Sarah Mae Henderson noted, the evening was still young. Fellowship time ensued, and President Lucy, adorned with a lush floral bouquet, embraced the moment. Congratulations to the queen of the evening!