Utzurrum: Zonta Club of Cebu 2’s Alimbukad advocacy

Reading is fun, especially when browsing through children’s books! We take special pride in talking about “Alimbukad Basa Pamilya,” a reading advocacy of the Zonta Club of Cebu 2. This entails training for seamless reading skills in English among barangay elementary children.

The Club has adopted three schools: Guadalupe Elementary School in Cebu City, Cabancalan I Elementary School in Mandaue City and Poo Elementary School in Olango Island. The technique is to “lend’ weekly book bags to parents to read to their children at home. When ready, mother and child read together in English!

Education expert, Zontian Wisuan Tiu who has accomplished more than 10 years teaching in a US school, introduced this method to the Club. In operation for more than ten years,the super effective reading style promises a better understanding of English literature and more efficient reading and conversation skills for barangay children, who, to our knowledge, never underwent such training before.

Enthusiastic Zontians would monitor progress in each school, read aloud to the children, and conduct do-it-yourself stuff for them. This holiday season was extra special, as the club held Christmas parties in every area. There were games, music, dancing and singing. Highlights were delicious snacks and giving of Yuletide gifts. Let the photos tell the story!

This Alimbukad advocacy is a major task of the Zonta Club of Cebu 2. Who knows? Upon graduation, many years from now, these children will be greeting us in perfect English!

Go for the gold, Zontians! You’re doing an admirable and award-winning job.