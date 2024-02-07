Utzurrum: Zonta Club of Cebu Area 3’s Calypso Carnival (Conclusion)

The glittering group gathered more than 150 members of the clubs in the Visayas and Mindanao,to mention: Zonta Clubs of Davao 1 and 2, Metro Iloilo, Bacolod, Iloilo, Zonta Clubs of Cagayan de Oro 1 and 2, General Santos, Tacloban and Zamboanga.

The speakers were outstanding, starting with keynote speaker, lawyer Myrish Cadapan-Antonio, followed by Mader Perci Cendana, motivational speaker. Then, Zontian Dr. Vivien Seno briefed delegates on the three workshops being conducted by the following: lawyer Joan S. Largo for education, Laurie Boquiren for entrepreneurship and lawyer Mylen Gonzales-Esquivel on equitable access. All eye-openers!

An interesting segment were the reports of the various clubs on the many projects, programs and practices happening in their respective communities.

After the hectic but happy relevant sessions, it was time to let their hair down!

Enter the colorful and highly creative dress code for the socials.

In “Carribean Calypso Carnival,” members spent time designing fantastic three-tiered costumes in tulle, with ruffles galore, with fruit baskets for headdresses. It was a fashion riot!

When the Latin hit, “Tico-tico” played on air, the dance fever never stopped! VIP guest was District 17 governor from Manila, Ophelia Bautista, who instinctively congratulated Area 17 director Ma. Teresa Chan and Zontian Petite Garcia, Area 3 meeting chairperson, for a spectacular job of women empowerment!