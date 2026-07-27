UV Baby Lancers fend off late UCLM rally

The University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers escaped with another hard-fought victory, edging the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue Campus (UCLM) Baby Webmasters, 60-58, in a thrilling Emil’s Fiesta Cup Inter-Secondary Pre-Season Invitational game at the Lipata-Linao Sports Complex in Minglanilla on Sunday, July 26, 2026.

Llyco Ventura erupted for 20 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the Baby Lancers to their second straight victory. His outstanding performance also earned him Best Player of the Game honors.

Rhadz Simon Silawan provided solid support with 10 points.

The game was tightly contested from start to finish, with neither team willing to give an inch.

The lead changed hands 11 times, while the score was tied on 10 occasions, underscoring the intensity of the battle between the two powerhouse squads.

Despite UCLM’s late rally in the closing seconds, the Baby Lancers held their ground and preserved their slim lead to secure the two-point victory.

With the win, coach Raymon Mercader’s Baby Lancers improved to 2-0 and took sole possession of the top spot in Bracket B. UCLM, meanwhile, absorbed its first loss after opening the tournament with back-to-back victories, dropping to 2-1.

Both UCLM and UV have already secured semifinal berths.

Marky Goc-ong led the Baby Webmasters, coached by Regie Licanda, with 10 points.

Earlier, the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Baby Dragons pulled away for a 77-68 victory over the Don Bosco Greywolves.

Cedric dela Rosa turned in a dominant performance with 21 points and eight rebounds to earn Best Player of the Game honors.

He received ample support from Michael Maquiso, Albert Sialana, and Kristoffer Resaba, who scored 13, 11, and 10 points, respectively.

Jharivic Llagas and Azriel Bryce Bacho paced the Greywolves with 11 points apiece.

The victory allowed CEC to wrap up its campaign with a 1-2 record, while Don Bosco remained winless at 0-2 in the eight-team tournament.

As of press time Monday night, Don Bosco was facing the unbeaten UV Baby Lancers in the opening game, while defending champion Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats were taking on UC Main in the featured matchup. / JBM