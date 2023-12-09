UV Baby Lancers stuns top-seeded USJ-R Baby Jaguars, advances to Cesafi Season 23 high school basketball finals

THE University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers completed their fantastic run to the finals as they dropped the top-seeded University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars, 68-51, in their do-or-die semifinal game in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 23 high school basketball tournament on Saturday at the Cebu Coliseum.

The odds were stacked against the Baby Lancers. Still, they showed immense grit and resiliency to erase the Baby Jaguars’ twice-to-beat advantage and advance to the finals for the first time since 2018.

Roderick Cambarijan and Kent Castro delivered one clutch basket after another in the fourth period to keep USJ-R at bay. Camberijan and Castro had 20 points apiece. John dela Torre also scored in double-figures with 12.

Up by just nine at the end of the third, Camberijan scored two free-throws and a triple to bring UV’s lead up to 14, 57-43. USJ-R fought back and pulled within eight, 51-59, after a putback by big man Alcher Obra with 5:35 left in the game.

But UV held their ground and retaliated with nine unanswered points—a pull-up jumper from Castro, a three-pointer by Kenneth Cole, and transition baskets from Castro and Cole to end the game in the Baby Lancers’ favor.

Obra led USJ-R with 15 points.