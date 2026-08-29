UV begins 5-peat quest in Cesafi

Games today

12:30 P.M - 2:00 P.M

SCSC vs. CEC (High School)

2:00 P.M - 3:30 P.M

DBTC vs. USJ-R (High School)

3:30 P.M- 5:00 P.M

UV vs.USC (College)

5:00 P.M - 6:30 P.M

USJ-R vs. CIT-U (College)

THE University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers are set to kick off their campaign in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) 2026 season, entering the competition as the four-time defending champions in the collegiate division.

Coach Gary Cortes’ squad will face the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors in the opening clash at 3:30 p.m. at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Green Lancers have dominated the Cesafi basketball tournament since 2022, following the league’s stoppage in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last season, UV completed a historic four-peat, securing the school’s 17th overall Cesafi collegiate title.

In another collegiate match, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars will lock horns with the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats at 5:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, high school action kicks off with the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors taking on the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons in the opening game, followed by a matchup between the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves and the USJ-R Baby Jaguars. / RSC