UV blasts CIT-U, 85-63

WINSTON Bingil exploded for 38 points, including five three-pointers, as defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers dominated the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 85-63, in the Cesafi Season 26 men’s basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Bingil sizzled from the opening tip, knocking down shots from all angles to lead the Green Lancers back to their accustomed place atop the team standings.

With the victory, the four-peat champions moved into sole possession of first place with a 6-1 record, while the Wildcats dropped to sixth with a 4-4 card.

After opening the game with a 13-5 run in the first five minutes, UV stretched its lead to 20 points, 69-49, at the end of the third quarter.

Aside from dominating the boards, 44-26, the Green Lancers also held a huge advantage in assists, 25-9, which proved to be one of the major factors in their lopsided victory.

Ivan Clark Alsola provided Bingil ample support with 11 points, while Raul Gentallan chipped in eight notches and nine assists.

For the Wildcats, only big man Wayne Victor Gementiza reached double figures, finishing with 11 points.

UC beats UPC

Earlier, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters climbed back to fourth place after defeating the University of the Philippines-Cebu (UPC) Fighting Maroons, 67-54.

After a tight first half that saw the Fighting Maroons take a slim 34-33 lead into the break, the Webmasters of coach Kern Sesante found the right combination through veterans Luther Gabriel Leonard, Joseph Nalos, and Ricofer Sordilla to carve out a 52-40 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

Leonard finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, while Nalos and Sordilla added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The Fighting Maroons, who remained in seventh place, were led by AJ delos Reyes with 18 points, while Joaquin Zaldivar added 12. / JBM