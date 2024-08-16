UV Cebu City catches fire; one reported injured

AN INDIVIDUAL was reported injured after a fire broke out on the second floor of the University of the Visayas campus on Colon Street in Cebu City at 4:16 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2024.

The injured person was identified as Tris John Wayne Tabada, 25.

According to the fire investigator, Fire Officer 1 Michael John Nable, Tabada sustained injuries to his right hand from glass debris and was promptly assisted by medical responders.

The first alarm was raised at 4:19 a.m., and the fire was declared fire out at 4:29 a.m.

The damage was pegged at around P70,000.

Investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire. (AYB)