UV, CIT-U continue to pace in Cesafi 15-Under

THE defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers and newcomer Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Baby Wildcats notched their fourth straight victories after defeating their respective opponents in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) 12-Under basketball tournament at the USC gym on Sanciangko Street, Cebu City on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

The Baby Lancers subdued the Benedicto College (BC) Baby Cheetahs, 76–61, while the CIT-U Baby Wildcats cruised to a dominant 86–30 win over the Don Bosco Technical College Greywolves.

With these victories, the two teams are now tied at the top of the team standings with identical 4–0 records.

The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers also remained unbeaten at 3–0 after defeating the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors, 68–57, behind the leadership of Keandre Pinton, who scored 13 points.

Larry Henry led the still winless Baby Warriors with 19 points.

Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu registered its first win by beating the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJR) Baby Jaguars, 68–55.

Action resumes on Tuesday, January 20, at the USC gym starting at 5 p.m.

Cebu Eastern College (CEC) will face Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) in the opening game, followed by a showdown between unbeaten teams UV and USPF. CIT-U will take on Benedicto College, while USJ-R will clash with SCSC. (JBM)