UV, CIT-U keep unbeaten slate

DEFENDING champion University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers launched a strong late rally to edge the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers, 48–43, and notch their fifth straight win in the ongoing Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) 15-Under basketball tournament at the USC Gym on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.

The tightly contested matchup saw both teams trading leads throughout the first two quarters. USPF carried a slim 27–26 advantage at halftime, but UV seized the momentum in the third period to take a 36–33 edge.

The battle went down to the wire, with the score tied at 42-all with 1:35 left in the fourth quarter. A follow-up basket by Skerl Miez Basilisco put UV back on top, 44–42.

USPF had a chance to pull even, but Arnold Flores missed his second free throw, leaving the Panthers down 44–43 with 57.1 seconds remaining.

On the ensuing possession, Basilisco, who led the Baby Lancers with 16 points, converted an alley-oop basket to stretch UV’s lead to 46–43 with 32.9 seconds to go.

USPF still had opportunities to respond, but UV’s stifling defense, capped by a crucial steal, sealed the win and kept the Baby Lancers’ record spotless at 5–0.

While UV has virtually secured a semifinals berth, head coach Ronald Bucao stressed the importance of winning their remaining games as they aim for either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed to earn a twice-to-beat advantage.

UV still has three elimination-round games left against the CEC Baby Dragons, USJ-R Jaguar Cubs and CIT-U Wildkittens.

Like UV, CIT-U also improved to 5–0 after cruising past the Benedicto College (BC) Baby Cheetahs, 76–43.

Kobe Bastatas paced CIT-U with 13 points, while Mark Geraldez added eight for the wards of coach Axel Rabaya.

Meanwhile, the CEC Baby Dragons boosted their record to 3–1 after dismantling the Don Bosco Technical School Greywolves, 59–32.

Cedric dela Rosa, nephew of former PBA players Romy and Ruben dela Rosa, once again led coach Mark Tallo’s Dragons with 18 points, aside from dominating the paint. James Sumalpong chipped in 15. / JBM