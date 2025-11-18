UV, CIT-U score routs

IKE a house on fire, defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers launched a blistering rally in the first five minutes of the game to overwhelm the University of Southern Philippines (USPF) Panthers, 96-61, at the resumption of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025.

The victory marked as the Lancers’ bounce-back win after their 65-76 loss to the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs last Oct. 26 — their final game before a two-week-long break.

Former Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) Kent Ivo Salarda led UV’s offense with 17 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and one block.

He made six of his 10 field-goal attempts and was 4-of-7 from the three-point area.

The Green Lancers’ masterful win began to take shape after they stretched the lead to 33-17 in the first quarter and closed the half with a 60-35 advantage.

In an effort to come closer, Panthers coach Alelu Flores tried several player combinations, but to no avail.

Despite their huge lead, the Lancers continued to push the pace and widened the gap to as many as 37 points as they sealed their seventh win in nine games.

Christopher Isabelo added 13 points including three three-pointers, while PJ Taliman and Christian Jay Alilin contributed 10 points each.

For USPF, Redjhee Recimiento led with 15 points, Janjan Peteros added 14, and Keaton Clyde Taburnal chipped in 11. The Panthers fell to 2-7.

In the high school division, the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats registered their fourth win after burying the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, 81-51.

The Junior Wildcats of coach Axel Rabaya dominated every department, giving the Greywolves little breathing room throughout the match.

Except for Drovic Von Panulaya and Gabriel James Pablo, all Junior Wildcats contributed to the scoring, led by Jero Daniel Rosellosa with 14 points and five rebounds.

Kim Alburo and Theo Maxin Santiago also finished in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The victory improved CIT-U’s record to 4-2, moving them into fourth place in the team standings, while the Greywolves fell to their fifth loss in six games.

James Kennedy Plano led DBTC with 13 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double performance, while Daniel Cerilles Jr. added 11 points.

The Junior Wildcats will face a difficult task this Friday, Nov. 21, when they go up against the defending champions Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles of coach Rommel Rasmo. The multi-titled Magis Eagles hold a 4-1 record.