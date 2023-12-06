UV crushes USC Warriors, books Cesafi finals berth

THE University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers booked a slot in the finals of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 23 collegiate basketball tournament after the team demolished the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 69-49, in their semifinal clash on Tuesday night, Dec. 5, 2023 at the Cebu Coliseum.

Meanwhile, UV’s high school team, the Baby Lancers, got a new lease on life as it upset the top-ranked University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars, 53-42, in the high school basketball competition. The two teams will clash once again on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. for the right to move on to the championship round.

Kent Ivo Salarda had 20 points to lead the way for the Green Lancers. He scored five in a 13-0 third period run that put UV firmly in front. Lefty big man Ivan Clark Alsola added 18 markers for UV.

Game 1 of the best-of-three finals will be on Dec. 12 at the same venue.

UV will wait for the winner of the other semifinal pairing between the University of Cebu Webmasters (UC) and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers. That game will be on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

The curtain-raiser of Thursday’s double-header will be a semifinal showdown in the high school ranks between the reigning champions Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles and the University of Cebu and Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM). The Magis Eagles need only to win once to advance to the finals.