UV demolishes USC, books Cesafi finals slot

THE reigning champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers made short work of the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors in the semifinals, routing the latter by 20, 69-49, to advance to the finals of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) collegiate basketball tournament on Tuesday night, Dec. 5, 2023 at the Cebu Coliseum.

Kent Ivo Salarda had 20 points for the Green Lancers, including five in a 13-0 third period run that put UV firmly in front. Lefty big man Ivan Clark Alsola added 18 markers for UV.

UV will wait for the winner of the other semifinal pairing between the University of Cebu Webmasters and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation Panthers. Game 1 of the best-of-three finals will be on Dec. 12 at the same venue.

UV led by only five, 29-24, at halftime but pulled away late in the third canto. The high-flying Raul Gentallan—who was saddled by foul trouble in the first half—kicked the game-deciding run off with back-to-back buckets before Salarda canned a triple and a transition layup to put UV up by 17, 51-34.

Salarda then added eight—including consecutive triples—in a 13-4 run to start the fourth to give the Green Lancers a 63-41 lead, essentially putting the game out of USC’s reach.

Bryle Puntual was the Warriors’ lone bright spot, as he tallied 24 points. (JNP)