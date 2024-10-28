UV devastates UP-Cebu, grabs solo lead

THE University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers showed no mercy in devastating the University of the Philippines (UP)-Cebu Fighting Maroons, 91-59, and grabbed the solo lead in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The defending champions, after trailing 2-7 at the start of the opening quarter, waxed hot to take the driver’s seat, 25-19, and stretched the margin to 49-30 at the turn.

From thereon, UV continued its onslaught with AJ Sacayan, Raul Gentallan and Kent Ivo Salarda taking turns in attacking the UP defense.

Sacayan had 15 points, nine from the three-point area, and was named best player of the game.

Salarda was also a monster Sunday night with a double-double performance of 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Gentallan also finished with 15 markers as UV registered its sixth win in a row.

JZ Dizon Jr. had 15 markers to lead the Fighting Maroons who went deeper down with a 1-4 record.

UV will face University of Cebu (UC) in a much-awaited battle of unbeaten teams on Thursday, Oct. 31, which will determine who claims the No. 1 spot in the elimination round.

Meanwhile, the scheduled games for last Thursday, Oct. 24, which were postponed due to typhoon “Kristine,” will be played probably on Nov. 24.

The games feature clashes between the UC Webmasters and the Benedicto College Cheetahs in the collegiate division and the Cebu Eastern College Dragons against the UC Baby Webmasters in the high school level.

However, Cesafi deputy commissioner Danny Duran said they have yet to finalize the plan since the All-Star Games are also scheduled on the same day. / JBM