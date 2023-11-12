UV dominates UC in battle of top teams

THE University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers took the fight out of the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters in the second half to come away victorious, 67-55, in the battle of the two remaining undefeated teams in the collegiate division of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at the packed Cebu Coliseum.

UV was ahead by just two at halftime, 36-34, but uncorked a game-defining 24-11 run in the third to go up by double-digits and stay in front the rest of the way.

The Green Lancers now own a 7-0 win-loss card, while the Webmasters saw their eight-game winnings streak end. UC now has an 8-1 record.

Green Lancers forward Kent Ivo Salarda had a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds. Raul Gentallan added 11 markers.

In the other collegiate match, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers slipped past the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 79-76, to rise to 5-2.

Savvy point guard Neon Chavez had a superb outing for the Panthers, registering 15 points, six rebounds, two assists, and a steal. Moreover, USPF quickly bounced back after getting upset by the newcomer, University of the Philippines-Cebu, 77-76, in their last game.

In the high school games, the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons downed the USPF Baby Panthers, 77-68, to bring their record to 5-2.

Xerxes Duran led the way for the Dragons, as he fired in 22 points, six rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars also crushed the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildkittens, 69-44.