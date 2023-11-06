UV downs SWU-Phinma, remains unbeaten in Cesafi

THE University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers kept their immaculate record intact, as they defeated the Southwestern University-Phinma (SWU) Cobras, 66-47, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) collegiate basketball tournament on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win was UV’s sixth in a row, putting them in second place in the standings, a half-game behind the league-leading University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, which own a 7-0 card.

The game’s result was hardly in doubt as UV stepped on the gas pedal early on to build a massive 41-15 halftime lead and never looked back.

Raul Gentallan led the Green Lancers’ balanced attack with 16 points.

SWU-Phinma dropped to 1-6 for the season.

In the other collegiate game on Sunday, the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats nabbed their second win of the season after beating the University of the Philippines-Cebu Fighting Maroons, 68-59.

CIT-U improved to 2-5, while UP-Cebu fell to 1-7.

It was a sorry loss for the Fighting Maroons, which got off to a superb start and led, 34-20, in the second period. The Wildcats, though, recovered and took full control of the game in the fourth.

John Rey Guinita led CIT-U with 16 points, while Rockwald Toh added 15 markers.

High school

In the high school division, the UC Baby Webmasters handed the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars its first loss of the season, 79-42. UC now owns a 5-1 record while USJ-R dropped to 4-1.

The UV Baby Lancers also crushed the Don Bosco Greywolves, 123-32. Ismael Culdora had 29 points to lead UV to the dominant 91-point win. UV rose to 5-2 while Don Bosco continued its dismal showing, falling to 1-7.