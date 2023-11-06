Cebu

UV downs SWU-Phinma, remains unbeaten in Cesafi

HIGH-FLYER: University of the Visayas’ Raul Gentallan scored 16 points to lead UV past the SWU-Phinma Cobras, 66-47, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. collegiate basketball tournament on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 at the Cebu Coliseum.
THE University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers kept their immaculate record intact, as they defeated the Southwestern University-Phinma (SWU) Cobras, 66-47, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) collegiate basketball tournament on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win was UV’s sixth in a row, putting them in second place in the standings, a half-game behind the league-leading University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, which own a 7-0 card.

The game’s result was hardly in doubt as UV stepped on the gas pedal early on to build a massive 41-15 halftime lead and never looked back.

Raul Gentallan led the Green Lancers’ balanced attack with 16 points.

SWU-Phinma dropped to 1-6 for the season.

In the other collegiate game on Sunday, the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats nabbed their second win of the season after beating the University of the Philippines-Cebu Fighting Maroons, 68-59.

CIT-U improved to 2-5, while UP-Cebu fell to 1-7.

It was a sorry loss for the Fighting Maroons, which got off to a superb start and led, 34-20, in the second period. The Wildcats, though, recovered and took full control of the game in the fourth.

John Rey Guinita led CIT-U with 16 points, while Rockwald Toh added 15 markers.

High school

In the high school division, the UC Baby Webmasters handed the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars its first loss of the season, 79-42. UC now owns a 5-1 record while USJ-R dropped to 4-1.

The UV Baby Lancers also crushed the Don Bosco Greywolves, 123-32. Ismael Culdora had 29 points to lead UV to the dominant 91-point win. UV rose to 5-2 while Don Bosco continued its dismal showing, falling to 1-7.

