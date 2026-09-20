UV flexes muscles for win No. 2

FIVE-peat-seeking University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers demonstrated their full arsenal and showed why they are the many-time champion of Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi).

The Green Lancers, the league’s four-time defending champion, beat the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 69-61, on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, at the Cebu Coliseum, for their second win in the Cesafi 26th season.

The Lancers proved their championship pedigree against the young Jaguars, refusing to give them any leeway from start to finish.

Following a 19-10 lead in the first quarter, UV blew the game open to extend their advantage to 23 points, 43-20, at halftime.

Ivan Clark Alsola starred in the victory with 14 points and five rebounds, securing the Best Player of the Game award.

John Onin Nonay led the losing Jaguars, scoring 20 points along with five rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, in the other game, the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors handed the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu/Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters another heavy defeat, 73-54.

With this, Coach Paul Joven’s Warriors strengthened their push to return to the Final Four.

The Warriors currently hold a 3-1 record, sharing second place with the UC Main Webmasters.

Coach Dondon Hontiveros’ UCLM fell to a 1-3 record.

James Gica dropped 19 points to claim Player of the Game honors. / JBM