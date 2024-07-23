UV-Gullas Law School mooting team debuts at The Hague, Netherlands

IN A historic first, the University of the Visayas – Gullas Law School launched its first and only moot court and debate team, the Gullas Law School – Inter Law Students Alliance [GLS-ILSA].

GLS-ILSA made its moot court debut at the recently concluded 11th edition of the IBA-ICC Moot Court Competition, which ran from May 31, to June 7, 2024 at Leiden University, Den Haag, The Hague, Netherlands, with the final rounds held at no less than the International Criminal Court at The Hague, Netherlands.

GLS-ILSA is among the 11 new teams joining the competition for the very first time. It is also the first and only university in Cebu to compete and represent the region to the prestigious international competition.

The team is composed of speakers and counsels, Rainiel Llauderes, Merit Adrian dela Victoria, Kyle Louis Lizarondo along with researchers, Dorothy Therese Ortega and Cherry Ann Velasco. At the helm, leading the team is GLS-ILSA’s coach, lawyer Eunice Baliong and assistant coach Dean Joseph Randi Torregosa.

The IBA-ICC Moot Court Competition is an extensive educational and social program, which brings together students of diverse backgrounds and cultures from around the world to The Hague to challenge their skills as future international lawyers before panels of legal experts in the field of international criminal law.

It is organized by the International Bar Association (IBA), in partnership with Leiden University and the International Criminal Court [ICC]. Each year, student-teams are presented with a case involving a fictitious situation before the ICC. The student-teams represent the interests of all parties – prosecution, defense, and victims – both in writing and through pleadings before a panel of legal experts.

GLS-ILSA finished its debut run, ranking 55th out of 114 teams from different law schools and universities around the world.