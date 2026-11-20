DEFENDING champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers will banner a quintupleheader of elimination-round matchups in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 men’s basketball tournament on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at the UV Gym.

The Lancers (9-3), mentored by Gary Cortes, will take on the cellar-dwelling University of the Philippines Cebu (UPC) Fighting Maroons (2-10) at 3:30 p.m. as they aim to solidify their hold on solo second.

The University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars (7-5), on the other hand, will try to keep their flickering hopes alive when they square off against the also-ran University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers (2-10) at 5 p.m.

The Jaguars occupy the fifth seat, just behind the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats (8-4).

The Saturday schedule also features three high school games.

Unbeaten Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) puts its spotless 9-0 card on the line against USJ-R at 2 p.m.

The SHS-AdC Magis Eagles remain firmly atop the standings, while the USJ-R Jaguar Cubs enter the clash with a solid 7-3 slate.

The other high school matchups will feature squads looking to improve their positions in the standings.

The UV Baby Lancers (6-4) will battle the San Roque College de Cebu Greyhounds (2-8), who are hoping to snap an eight-game losing streak.

At 12:30 p.m., the USPF Baby Panthers (4-5) will collide with the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves (1-7), with both sides seeking to stack wins and move up the standings. / JBM