UV kicks off new academic year with pride and purpose

FOSTERING a sense of belonging, excellence, and transformation among students, the University of the Visayas (UV) Main Campus officially opened the new academic year with “Panagtimbaya 2025: Together We Celebrate” — an annual welcome event held at the UV Gymnasium on Aug. 10, 2025.

Carrying the theme “Transformation through Innovation and Excellence,” the celebration served as a grand welcome for freshmen, transferees, and returnees, creating a space for new students to feel connected, inspired, and proud to be part of the UV community.

The event began with solemn performances from the UV Choir, who led the audience in a prayer, the national anthem, and the university hymn.

This was followed by powerful and visually captivating numbers from the Drum and Bugle Corps and the Filipiniana Dance Troupe, setting an energetic tone for the day.

In her opening remarks, Dr. Anna Lou C. Cabuenas, vice president for Academic Affairs, emphasized the university’s commitment to being more than just a place of learning.

“I hope that you will treat this university as your second home, where you feel valued, respected, and loved,” she shared, reminding students that UV is a place where lasting connections and future successes can begin.

UV president Dr. Conrado E. Iñigo Jr. later delivered an inspirational message, offering a bird’s-eye view of the university’s vision and acknowledging the crucial role of parents in each student’s journey.

He encouraged students to cultivate perseverance, highlighting Angela Duckworth’s book “Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance” as a recommended read.

“With the subconscious mind, everything is possible,” he said — a message that resonated with students aiming to thrive academically and personally.

To further promote school spirit, students from various colleges filled the gymnasium with thunderous chants and cheers, proudly wearing the colors of their departments.

Each department performed with creativity and pride, showcasing their unity and competitive spirit.

“Panagtimbaya 2025 was a wholesome experience,” said Jake O. Pag-usara, a first-year nursing student from CAHS. “It wasn’t the loud chants or the determination to win — it was the memories made and cherished, to be remembered for the rest of our lives.”

Samantha Nicole B. Sevillino, a first-year political science student from CAS, added, “At first, I thought it would be a simple event. But when it started, I was entertained by the performances and chants. Each department came in with energy and the goal to win.”

The celebration also featured a heartfelt performance by UV Unplugged, whose emotional serenade added a reflective tone to the event, leaving both students and faculty with a lasting sense of joy and connection.

Then came the much-anticipated awarding ceremony: first place - College of Allied and Health Sciences and College of Business Administration; second place - College of Criminal Justice Education; third place - College of Arts and Sciences.

Junalle Maghoy, a first-year transferee in political science, shared how the event made a difference in her transition. “Walking into Panagtimbaya 2025 felt like starting a whole new chapter in my life. The gym was filled with music, cheers, and laughter. Even though I’m still adjusting, that day reminded me there’s a place for me here.”

For many students, Panagtimbaya 2025 was not just an event — it was a moment of transformation. It brought out a shared spirit of excellence, resilience, and pride, reminding all Visayanians that together, they don’t just celebrate — they create memories that define their academic journey and shape their future.