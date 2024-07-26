UV Lancers lead CV'S Final Onslaught

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay – University of Visayas pulled off a 97-71 victory over Bicol University in the men’s basketball final at the Ibalong Centrum for Recreation as Central Visayas ended its campaign in the senior division of the 2024 Private Schools Athletic Association (Prisaa) National Games here on Friday with 119 golds, 73 silvers and 65 bronze medals.

Central Visayas also won the men’s beach volleyball title over Western Visayas, 23-21, 21-8, at the Sawangan Park and annexed the women’s title after prevailing over Soccsksargen, 21-12, 22-20, at the University of Santo Tomas-Legazpi beach volleyball court.

Boxers Freshler Utera (51kgs) and Jericho Asilo (57kgs) also conquered their final opponents at the Pacific Mall.

Western Visayas outplayed Soccsksargen, 25-17, 25-21, 18-25, 25-14, in the women’s volleyball final at the Divine Word College-Legazpi to finish second with 79 golds, 38 silvers and 55 bronze medals.

Cordillera Administrative Region ranked third with 54 golds, 46 silvers and 54 bronzes.

It dominated the Olympic round individual men and women, team men and women and mixed senior, and the 1440-round men and women events in archery at the old Albay airport and won three more golds from boxers Kathleen Igualdo (women’s 48kgs) and Frenzie Allen Golocan (men’s 63.5kgs).

Soccsksargen was fourth with 52 gold medals, including five courtesy of boxers Ian Carl Muyso (men’s 54kgs), Kristine Grace Marquez (women’s 54kgs), Darlen Literal (women’s 57kgs), Reymar Gayola (men’s 75kgs) and John Jelord Bejasa (men’s 80kgs).

Rounding out the Top 10 are Calabarzon (38-38-50), Ilocos Region (25-10-18), Negros Island Region (20-34-27), Western Mindanao (18-12-13), Bicol Region (7-29-61) and Central Luzon (6-7-13).

Meanwhile, Bicol Region led the Youth division with 84 golds, 63 silvers and 53 bronzes.

The Bicolanos ruled the Olympic round individual boys and girls, team boys and girls and mixed, and the 1440-round boys and girls’ events.

Calabarzon was second with 73 golds, 41 silvers, and 35 bronzes followed by Western Visayas (54-68-59), Central Luzon (41-35-65), Central Visayas (32-47-26), Northern Mindanao (29-32-18), NIR (19-4-16), Soccsksargen (11-1-1), Davao Region (9-16-31), and Western Mindanao (9-5-13). / PNA