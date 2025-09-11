UV Old-Stars top UC

PAUL Desiderio sank a three-pointer in the final six seconds to lift the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers to a thrilling 85–83 win over the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters in the Cesafi Alumni exhibition match, dubbed the All Old-Stars Game, on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, at the New Cebu Coliseum.

The Lancers looked headed for defeat after falling behind 83–82 in the closing seconds, but UC playing-coach Dondon Hontiveros missed two crucial free throws, giving UV one last chance.

Desiderio, tightly guarded by Brian Heruela, received a pass from Harold Cincoflores and quickly released his shot that swished through the net, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

It was a sweet and shocking win for Coach Elmer “Boy” Cabahug’s Lancers, who led by as much as 26 points before UC erased the deficit in the fourth quarter.

Sparked by a barrage of three-pointers from Hontiveros, UC stormed back in the third quarter and grabbed 69-65 lead. Joining Hontiveros in the scoring spree were Heruela, Kevin Juliane, Justin Dacalos, Luigi Gabisan and Paul Galinato.

Desiderio’s dagger three snuffed out UC’s hopes, rendering their comeback effort futile. UC had one final chance to tie the game, but Dacalos’ last-second attempt was blocked by Desiderio as the clock expired.

Emman Calo led UV with 14 points, while Desiderio added 10. Gabisan paced UC with 24 points, Juliane had 13 and Hontiveros finished with nine.

The special match was part of Cesafi’s 25th anniversary celebration and reignited the fierce rivalry between the two Cebu universities. Although it was only an exhibition, the game was intense, with pride and school honor on full display.

A major draw was June Mar Fajardo, the six-foot-10 Cebuano and eight-time PBA MVP, who played briefly as he continues to recover from injury.

In an interview, Fajardo shared it was his first time playing at the Cebu Coliseum in about 15 years, since moving to Manila to play professionally.

Fajardo expressed joy at being reunited with some of his former UC teammates, saying it was deeply meaningful for him to return to the place where he began his journey.

Calo, now with MPBL’s Basilan squad, called the game a nostalgic reunion. Jancork Cabahug echoed the sentiment.

In attendance were Cesafi officials led by Commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy Jr. and newly appointed Cesafi president Atty. Augusto Go, who is also the president of UC. Joselito “Jiji” Gullas, UV Executive Board vice chairman, also graced the event.

Some of the fans shared how impressed and entertained they were by the game, with one saying the event was “totally worth it” — not just for the action, but for the chance to see their basketball idols up close.