UV opens 15-Under title defense with rout of UC

DEFENDING champion University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers posted an impressive 69-39 win over the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors at the opening of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) 15-Under basketball tournament at the USC Gym on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026.

The Baby Lancers, the inaugural 15-Under champions coached by Ronald Bucao, started slowly and trailed early in the first quarter.

However, the momentum shifted in the second period when the Baby Lancers unleashed a 14–5 rally to seize a 29–20 lead at halftime.

From there, the Baby Lancers never looked back, cruising to a convincing win that sent a strong signal of their title-retention bid.

In the curtain-raiser, the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, last year’s runners-up, narrowly escaped the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs, 54–48.

The Dragons controlled the tempo for most of the game and built a 10-point lead, but midway through the fourth quarter, the Cubs mounted a strong run and surprisingly grabbed a 34–33 lead.

Led by Cedric dela Rosa, the Dragons regrouped and reclaimed the advantage. The Jaguar Cubs attempted a late rally but ran out of time.

Aside from dominating the rebounds, Dela Rosa scored 16 points, while Kristoffer Risabo added 12. Matthew Eroy led the Cubs with 16 points.

In other games, the University of Southern Philippines (USPF) Baby Panthers crushed the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, 68–27, while the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildkittens stunned the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles, 55-42.

Action resumes on Thursday, Jan. 8, at the same venue.

The tournament was originally scheduled to conclude last month, but was postponed due to the calamities that struck Cebu late last year. / JBM