UV reclaims Bulacao Sinulog Cup crown

The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers reclaimed the championship title by defeating the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs, 80–72, in their championship game of the recently concluded Bulacao-Talisay Sinulog Cup Inter-collegiate Invitational basketball tournament held at the Bulacao Sports Complex in Talisay City on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026.

Led by Kent Ivo Salarda, the Green Lancers entered the court with a vision of regaining the title they lost last year and immediately unleashed an early offensive surge.

Aside from Salarda, other Green Lancers who scored in double figures were Karl Hyden Cabulao with 12 points, AJ Sacayan with 11, Ivan Clark Alsola with 11, and Winston Bingil with 10.

By the end of the first half, UV appeared headed for an easy win after building a commanding 50–27 lead.

However, the Benedicto College Cheetahs, coached by BJ Murillo, mounted a strong rally behind the combined efforts of Jhon Loufred Diamante, Kenneth Babalcon, Serge Gabinez, and Vince Alfred Mananquil, cutting the deficit in the final four minutes of the fourth quarter.

But, after a timeout, the Green Lancers regrouped and closed the game strongly to secure the title in the

four-day competition.

Salarda, the reigning MVP Cesafi awardee, was once again named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player in the annual event, which was part of the activities of the upcoming Barangay Bulacao fiesta under the leadership of Captain Banjo Abastillas.

Meanwhile, Abastillas, together with his councilors, expressed gratitude to all those who supported the league, especially Talisay City Mayor Samsam Gullas. / JBM